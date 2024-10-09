You are hereHome › John Lister › Broadband Subsidy Program Ends But Debate Continues
Broadband Subsidy Program Ends But Debate Continues
Four months after the end of a subsidy program for home broadband, individual states are figuring out if and how they can expand access. Meanwhile the debate over the value and impact of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) continues to rage.
The program launched in 2021 as part of a wider infrastructure package. It was available to households earning up to double the federal poverty level or with somebody in a government assistance program.
Under the program, households would get a government-funded discount of up to $30 a month on broadband services and a one-off discount of $100 for a computer or tablet. In some cases Internet providers launched $30 a month services, meaning ACP recipients didn't have to pay anything.
The argument behind the program was that having more people online benefits society as a whole as well as making it easier for people to adjust to the growing trend for services (private and public) to be available online. Funding for the program expired in May.
Adoption Rates Could Slow
CNET now reports census data shows 3.2 million households got Internet subscriptions for the first time in 2022, as did 2.8 million in 2022. Adoption rates were highest among low income households, suggesting the program played a big part. (Source: cnet.com)
Meanwhile Pew reports that around one in four of people who were on ACP plans have either cancelled their broadband since the subsidy ended or plan to do so imminently. The counter argument is that leaves 75 percent who are still able to afford their service without the subsidy. (Source: pewtrusts.org)
Funding Workarounds
Pew also notes that individual states are now exploring measures to get more people connected. Funding rules mean a state can only offer subsidies for broadband service once they've completed expansion projects that mean almost all homes have access to broadband regardless of the cost. This is particularly relevant in rural areas where broadband providers are reluctant to spend money on expanding cabling to sparsely populated locations.
Meanwhile Michael Santorelli, writing for Forbes, questions whether "affordability" is a useful measure for broadband access in the first place. He says many of those not yet online are motivated by reasons other than costs such as not thinking Internet use is relevant to their life, being worried about security and privacy, or having disabilities that make the online experience less usable. (Source: forbes.com)
What's Your Opinion?
Is getting more people online a worthwhile public goal? If so, should it be a state or federal issue? Does it make more sense to target low-income household or those in more remote areas?
Comments
Broadband subsidy
Will the handouts never end?! Make it a state plan if you must do it. Think of how many wasted hours are spent on the internet, and I don't exclude myself!
Annie
Free handouts
We used to move out "there" to get away from it all.
Now we want the gummit to give it all for free because we deserve it?
Give them broadband.
Give them a computer.
Give them a vehicle.
Give them beer.
Give them .....
If you give a mouse a cookie ...
Bah!
Look Further Than Your Own
It's pity that some negative ninnies will only see the small picture and be disgruntled that a few pennies of their tax dollar went toward helping someone less fortunate than themselves to access a modern commodity that could potentially help to change their lives in ways that could end up benefiting everyone. When someone suddenly gets access to educational and employment opportunities, that benefits everyone. I could spell out a dozen ways, but it doesn't matter. The short-sighted people will only see the negatives. Sure, some people are just getting free access to a time sucking black hole. But, others are getting real opportunity to improve their lives and become better able to contribute to a productive society. We all benefit from that.
Look Further Than Your Own
many would compare this "free-bee" to a public library. but I say a public library rarely, if ever, benefits a commercial enterprise which access to the internet does. if Amazon wants those extra consumers, let Amazon pay for them. I would like to hear an actual example of how this "free-bee" benefits the greater public. does our combined knowledge increase? does havving more buyers reduce the price of any product? do you think that free user is more likelyto "get a job" or play candyland? or perhaps our fascination with Facebook will ease once there areanother 25,000 people on it?
"When someone suddenly gets access to educational and employment opportunities, that benefits everyone. I could spell out a dozen ways, but it doesn't matter. " then please do so.